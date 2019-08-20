Meet the 2019 ALL-USA Preseason High School Girls Soccer Team

The ALL-USA Preseason Girls Soccer Team for the 2019-20 season was selected by Sheldon Shealer from TopDrawerSoccer.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Only players from states that compete in the fall season were considered.

