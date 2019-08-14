Meet the 2019 Little League World Series teams: See if there is a team from your region

It’s one of the places where kids become legends.
The Little League World Series begins Thursday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with 10-to-12-year-old All-Stars hailing from all over the United States (and the world) vying for a chance to be crowned champions.
With games stretching until Aug. 25 in this double-elimination tournament, here’s a look at the eight contending teams on the U.S. bracket as well as the eight on the International bracket.
Hawaii defeated South Korea last year to win the Little League World Series.
Games will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, beginning with four opening-round matchups on Thursday and Friday.
U.S. teams
West: Central East Maui LL (Wailuku, Hawaii)
Mid Atlantic: Elmora Youth LL (Elizabeth, New Jersey)
Great Lakes: Bowling Green Eastern LL (Bowling Green, Kentucky)
Northwest: Sprague LL (Salem, Oregon)
New England: Barrington LL (Barrington, Rhode Island)
Midwest: Coon Rapids Andover American LL (Coon Rapids, Minnesota)
Southeast: Loudoun South LL (South Riding, Virginia)
Southwest: Eastbank LL (River Ridge, Louisiana)
International teams
Canada: British Columbia’s Coquitlam LL (Coquitlam, BC)
Asia-Pacific: Chung Nam (B) LL (South Chungcheong, South Korea)
Australia: Cronulla LL (Sydney, New South Wales)
Caribbean: Pabao LL (Willemstad, Curacao)
Europe-Africa: Emilia Romagna LL (Bologna, Italy)
Japan: Chofu LL (Chofu City, Japan)
Latin America: Cacique Mara LL (Maracaibo, Venezuela)
Mexico: Epitacio “Mala” Torres LL (Guadalupe, Nuevo León)
Game slate Thursday and Friday
Aug. 15 (times Eastern)
- Game 1: Caribbean Region vs Australia Region, 1 p.m. ESPN
- Game 2: New England Region vs Southeast Region, 3 p.m. ESPN
- Game 3: Asia-Pacific Region vs Latin America Region, 5 p.m. ESPN
- Game 4: Midwest Region vs Great Lakes Region, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Aug. 16 (times Eastern)
- Game 5: Europe-Africa Region vs Japan Region, 2 p.m. ESPN
- Game 6: West Region vs Southwest Region, 4 p.m. ESPN
- Game 7: Mexico Region vs Canada Region, 6 p.m. ESPN
- Game 8: Northwest Region vs Mid-Atlantic Region, 8 p.m. ESPN