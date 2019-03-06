Meet the 2019 Super 25 Preseason Baseball teams

USA TODAY High School Sports has revealed the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams. As some states have already started their season, most states will getting started in the coming weeks.

MORE: Final 2018 Super 25 Baseball Rankings

Click through below for analysis and key players from each team:

1. IMG ACADEMY

Location: Brandenton, Fla.

2018 record: 18-7

Final 2018 Super 25 rank: Unranked

With eight returning players committed to college and five incomers all committed to Div. 1 programs, IMG Academy looks like the best team in the country entering the season.

The Ascenders have four top-10 players in the state, including three transfers in UNC commit Brennan Malone (No. 2 RHP in the country, per Perfect Game), Perfect Game All-American Classic Home Run Derby champion Rece Hinds, and No. 3 third-baseman Josh Rivera. Additionally, Kendall Williams returns to the program after hitting .350 and posting a 1.81 ERA last season. He’s Perfect Game’s No. 21 player in the country.

A star-studded roster adding important pieces? It’s looking sunny in Florida for IMG.