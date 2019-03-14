Memphis baseball coach reflects on gun shots fired at his car

A Memphis baseball coach who was the unintended target of a troubling crossfire as he drove home with his son is speaking out about how the incident impacted them and has changed his view of the future.

As reported by Memphis Fox affiliate WHBQ, Whitehaven (Memphis) High School baseball coach Galvin Sims said the shooting which came between his house and school has served as a “wakeup call.”

“We were coming from the back way, coming in the turning lane, I hear four or five gunshots and as I’m turning, I see one come through the window,” Sims told WHBQ.

“Before every game, now since that has happened, I pray. I just thank God and thank him for keeping me alive.”

The Sims family “wakeup” extended to Galvin Sims Jr., who was in the passenger seat during the shooting.

“He told me to get down and then when we went up the street we saw the hole in the window,” Sims Jr. told WHBQ. “I didn’t know what to think of it, I was just blessed to be alive.”

The good news is that Whitehaven has cruised to dominant victories in its first two games of the season since the shooting, knocking off Cordova (Tenn.) High School 15-2 and Hillcrest (Memphis) High School 15-0. Whether the coach’s new perspective has anything to do with that is anyone’s guess, but he and his family probably appreciate it a bit more.