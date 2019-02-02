Four Memphis boys basketball programs get two-year postseason ban after brawls

Four Memphis high school boys basketball teams have been placed on restrictive probation by the state high school athletics association for the next two seasons and will not be eligible for postseason play in 2019 and 2020.

Boys basketball teams from Fairley, Melrose, Westwood and Wooddale (all in Memphis, Tenn.) may resume regular-season play but will not be permitted to play in the TSSAA postseason after the four were involved in brawls on Jan. 25. Any player or coach ejected must sit out two games, due to TSSAA rules.

Wooddale is ranked second in Class AA in this week’s Associated Press statewide poll. Westwood is ranked seventh in Class A.

Related Three Memphis high school basketball games break into brawls on same night

A third brawl on Jan. 25 involving the Sheffield and Overton girls did not result in either school being placed on restrictive probation. Both girls programs remain eligible for postseason play, but those ejected must sit out two games.

The boys fights occurred at Melrose against Wooddale and at Westwood against Fairley.

All four boys programs were fined $3,500 apiece, according to a letter from TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress to each school.

If any unsportsmanlike incidents occur involving the boys basketball teams, the TSSAA will consider sanctioning the entire athletic program due to lack of control.

The boys basketball programs will be placed on restrictive probation effective Jan. 31, 2019. It will also include the 2019-20 school year.

Read the rest of the story at the Memphis Commercial Appeal.