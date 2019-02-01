Memphis middle school basketball coach tried to pants players so he could 'wrestle' with them

A Memphis middle school boys basketball coach has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into allegations that he was involved in disturbing incidents involving inappropriate contact and comments.

As reported by Memphis CBS affiliate WREG, Bellevue Middle School boys basketball coach Mario Taylor has been placed on leave while district officials investigate claims made with the state that Taylor was involved in a number of inappropriate actions involving his student athletes. Per WREG:

“(Taylor) had taken the team to his house after a tournament and attempted to pull students’ pants down and “whoop” them. Students also said the coach had made inappropriate comments toward them or tried to touch them …”

Our Gannett partners at the Memphis Commercial Appeal had previously reported that Taylor was place on leave, but had yet to confirm the allegations that led to that decision.

In addition to hi role with the Bellevue basketball team, Taylor also served as a teacher at Alton Elementary School. He has been placed on leave from that role as well, and teachers and students at Alton were sent a letter detailing the allegations against Taylor, even though there have been no reports of similar action from any elementary school students or their parents.