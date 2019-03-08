Memphis police search for gunmen who shot at Whitehaven high school coach

Police in Memphis are on the search for gunmen who fired at the truck of the Whitehaven High School baseball coach.

As reported by Memphis Fox affiliate WHBQ, the pickup truck of the Whitehaven coach Galvin Sims was struck multiple times when a pair of suspects opened fired as the coach drove his son home following an after-school practice.

Little is known about the alleged shooters or their motivation. According to police officials, the suspects could be in their late 20s … or perhaps just their late teens.

And though there were witnesses to the shooting who described bullets hitting the truck’s windshield, there have been no consistent and reliable descriptions of the suspects to this point.

In fact, at least one victim questioned whether the coach was truly the intended target of the incident at all.

“I don’t even know who they was shooting at to be honest. He just so happened was in the turning lane and made a left right here and his truck got hit in the midst of it,” the witness told WHBQ.

For now, Sims and his family are just relieved that he and his son weren’t injured in the scary incident.