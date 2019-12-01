Mental Edge: How to be mentally prepared when coach calls your name

The hardest position on any team is not being the main offensive weapon or defensive specialist. It is not easy being a second-string player when you put in all those hours of training and practice, but then you don’t play when it’s game time…

It can be discouraging, frustrating and confidence breaking.

Many second-stringers give up because they do not see the immediate fruits of their labor. They start buying into the notion that they are not as good as the starters. Their poor attitude can keep them on the bench. You need to be mentally tough, work as hard as or harder than the starters, prove yourself in practice, be patient for your opportunity, be mentally sharp on the sidelines and ready to perform when your time comes.

Being a second-stringer requires a unique mindset that keeps you positive, focused and ready to play at a moment’s notice — and that’s harder than being a starter. Remember always that you are a part of the team and you can contribute in many ways, including pushing your teammates and making them better. Stay positive, work hard, take advantage of every opportunity you get on the field and prepare fully for when your chance to play comes.

Circumstances change all the time in sports. You may be second string today but your opportunity might come tomorrow. You must be ready physically and, more importantly, mentally. Be mentally ready by staying focused on the moment, trusting your skills, and playing with confidence.