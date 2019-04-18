Mental Edge: How to play in the zone and allow your game to flow

Entering the zone may sound zen-like and magical, but in reality it is very simple. When you become immersed in achieving a goal in your sport or in your training, you are allowing yourself total trust and confidence. That will allow you to perform effortlessly where distractions are forbidden from entering your conscious mind.

So I teach athletes to work on staying relaxed and visualize, and capture this state of immersion, to enhance your performance and maximize your athletic potential. Start by following and practicing these strategies to manage your game or training so you can enter the zone!