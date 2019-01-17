Mental Edge: In sports, being in a bubble is not a bad thing

The phrase, “performing in a bubble” refers to an athlete’s ability to block out distractions and focus on their game, to be focused on their job, to be immersed in the moment.

And ignore the outside chatter that messes with your mental game.

Getting into that focused mental state is challenging. It’s hard to ignore other people’s opinions, social media comments, teammate’s opinions, spectator’s jeers and coach’s remarks. Unfortunately, some of that outside chatter seeps into your mind, contaminating your thoughts, undermining your flow, and creating a huge mental performance hurdle.

As challenging as outside chatter may be, you can learn how to focus through these distractions.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky admitted that, early in his career, negative chatter prevented him from playing at his peak. Despite being drafted by the Bears with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky had difficulty blocking out the negative chatter from outside sources.

Trubisky knew if he was to reach his potential as an athlete, he would need to learn how to prevent outside chatter from affecting his game. Trubisky decided to not let other people’s opinions to reside in his mental space.

He realized that his athletic success is dependent upon controlling his mental chatter. As an athlete, you don’t want to invite distraction and negativity into your mindset. You want to take control of what you focus on and stay focused in your performance bubble. Decide to focus on what you can control in your sport environment: your thoughts and performance.

When you notice that you’re distracted by external stuff beyond your control, stop and refocus back to your bubble.