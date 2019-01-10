Mental Edge: Leadership and the role it plays on the team

What is the leadership like on your team? How is the culture within your team?

Does the leader influence and support the culture? Leadership — or, effective leadership — can often be hard to find on a team. Sometimes, the best player on the team might be designated as leader or captain. In other instances, the players with seniority regularly become captain due to their experience.

But that person might not be suited for the position.

Some athletes are naturally gifted and have incredible talents, but their attitude and attention is focused solely on themselves. Some players are not built to take on what’s expected of them in the way of being a leader and mentor.

Leadership is showing that you have trust in the system and the coaches, while having confidence your teammates are talented enough to compete against anyone.

If you want to be a better leader, help develop a better culture.

Be the first in the locker room and the last to leave. Run with a teammate who has not yet finished conditioning. Encourage joy and happiness.

It’s important for a leader to understand and accept each person for their individuality, leave their world outside of sports away from practice and games and be consistent each day.

If you want to be a good leader, you must focus on the process, embrace morals and values, be a good listener and care about others.