Mental Edge: Pushing the Limits of Performance

When you are competing, are you able to push when you are exhausted and uncomfortable? Do you start putting doubts in your mind when training starts getting harder? How often can you push past your limits in practice and training sessions? Can you regularly achieve levels of discomfort as you challenge your physical capacity?

The key to challenging yourself physically is training the mind to overcome self-imposed limitations. Phrases like “I can’t,” or “I’m too tired,” are the words that an athlete will not use when pushing themselves to their limits. Training like this is a habit requiring the daily commitment to explore the limits of your performance — mentally and physically. Pushing the limits is a characteristic of mentally tough athletes who strive for success.

Here are a few things that athletes need to look at to help develop mental toughness and push the limits to be successful: