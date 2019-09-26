Mental Edge: Setting goals to help with success

You cannot perform your best in sports unless you can stay in control. Setting goals can improve motivation, focus and dedication to your sport. Goals help athletes improve their weaknesses and structure practices to improve their skills.

Setting goals is one of the most important ways to experience success in sports and in life! If you do not put yourself into action towards your goals, no one will. It all begins with your intent, your determination and your desire to achieve those goals.

Every great athlete sets goals. Athletes need to set their own goals, and it starts with a long-term, mid-range and short-term goals. This will allow you to make the changes you need to reach your long-term goals! Athletes need to feel good about what they want and how to obtain it. Coaches, you certainly can help them set their goals and specific things they need to help their game. Parents can help young kids get started as well, but they should be their own goals, not yours. When athletes set their own goals, they are more likely to take ownership of their goals and stick to them.