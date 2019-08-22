Mental Edge: The mindset to perform at the next level

Getting to the next level requires that you do something different.

I’m certain you’ve heard the saying, “If you always do what you’ve always done, you will always get what you’ve always got.”

The same is true for sports. Genetics and talent alone can take you only so far.

For some athletes, success comes quite easily in the beginning. These athletes may be naturally stronger, faster, taller or bigger. The problem with early success for some athletes is that they didn’t need to work as hard for that success. When these athletes get to the next level, it becomes very hard to adjust, match previous standards or rise to the level of their new competition.

As you climb higher in your sport, the gap between ability narrows.

If you are not mentally prepared, getting to higher levels successively may feel impossible, leaving you feeling frustrated and overwhelmed. Next level performance requires something different. This does not always mean more intense training, more time on the practice field or more reps in the weight room.

Sometimes, the “something different” can be an improvement in your mental game. Mental training provides a tremendous bang for your buck. In fact, mental training enhances all areas of performance including physical training, practices and games.

If you are not working to master your mental game, next-level performance will be practically impossible. Set some mental goals. Each week, set one mental goal for your practice and training sessions. This goal can be pushing harder, persisting when you are tired or staying focused for longer periods of time.

Improving your mental game requires that you focus well, have stable confidence, trust in your skills you learn from practice, and work to stay composed or let go of mistakes.

Getting to the next level requires that you do something different.

I’m certain you’ve heard the saying, “If you always do what you’ve always done, you will always get what you’ve always got.”

The same is true for sports. Genetics and talent alone can take you only so far.

For some athletes, success comes quite easily in the beginning. These athletes may be naturally stronger, faster, taller or bigger. The problem with early success for some athletes is that they didn’t need to work as hard for that success. When these athletes get to the next level, it becomes very hard to adjust, match previous standards or rise to the level of their new competition.

As you climb higher in your sport, the gap between ability narrows.

If you are not mentally prepared, getting to successively higher levels may feel impossible, leaving you feeling frustrated and overwhelmed. Next level performance requires something different. This does not always mean more intense training, more time on the practice field or more reps in the weight room.

Sometimes, the “something different” can be an improvement in your mental game. Mental training provide a tremendous bang for your buck. In fact, mental training enhances all areas of performance including physical training, practices and games.

If you are not working to master your mental game, next-level performance will be practically impossible. Set some mental goals. Each week, set one mental goal for your practice and training sessions. This goal can be pushing harder, persisting when you are tired or staying focused for longer periods of time.

Improving your mental game requires that you focus well, have stable confidence, trust in your skills you learn from practice, and work to stay composed or let go of mistakes.