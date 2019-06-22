Mental Edge: Turning failure into growth and learning

How do you respond to losing or failure? What sort of emotions does failure evoke within you? How have you recovered from failure in the past? Your perspective on failure affects your thoughts, and can have a huge impact on your emotions.

These three components — perspective, thoughts and emotions — will determine how you respond to failure. Many athletes view failure as the worst thing possible in sports. After all, you compete in sports to win and to play your best every single time you play.

You spend hours upon hours developing your skills, working hard in practices, and doing everything possible to up your game. Failure makes all your effort seem not worth it. You might think, “Why should I continue to work hard when it never seems to pay off? Making mistakes in a competition may magnify the emotional side for some athletes.

Anger, frustration, hopelessness and sadness in the middle of the competition will just take you out of game and probably result in giving less than your best effort. Mistakes can turn into successes with the right approach. The misses you have gone through in your athletic career, or what some would call failure? do not need to stop you from reaching your goals.

In fact, the majority of past losses or failure in a professional athletes sport has, and can fuel you and lead you to successful moments next game or next season by motivating you to work harder and smarter.What doesn’t work you need to learn how to change your approach to help push you forward in your career. But it all depends on your mindset and your attitude towards failure.