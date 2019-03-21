USA Today Sports

Mental Edge: Visualization is key to success

Photo: Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

Mental Edge: Visualization is key to success

High School Sports

Mental Edge: Visualization is key to success

By March 21, 2019

By: |

Keeping the dream alive means seeing and feeling success close in hand. To win at your sport, you have to see yourself win over and over again. With the vision of seeing yourself perform, there comes a confidence that can help make it all possible.

Use the past to feel confident today. Most athletes would say that past success and experience in playing is the No. 1 source for confidence today. You can tap into your success in the past to help you feel confident today. Staying confident is learning to battle the doubt. Part of staying confident is battling your own self-doubt and trust. No one is perfect, and in times of adversity it’s tough not to have any doubts about winning.

Reinforce why you will succeed. Many athletes don’t give themselves enough credit for the successes and other skills that contribute to good play. Athletes sometimes overlook their own mini successes.

Patience is a form of confidence. A patient player is a confident player. The challenge is to stay patient when things are not going your way today. You must train during practice times to be patient and make it part of your routine as well.

, , High School Sports, Mental Edge Performance

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/mental-edge-visualization-is-key-to-success
Mental Edge: Visualization is key to success
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.