Mental Game: Tips to break free of a slump

Getting out of a slump is a mentally draining task for most athletes. Slumps are frustrating and can leave some athletes at a loss for how to break out of their performance null.

It feels like no matter what you do, nothing improves. You feel trapped.

When a slump takes over your mind, its mystique grows. The slump gains importance. At this point, the slump can become overwhelming, deplete your motivation and lessen the very effort needed to break out of that slump.

These happen in all sports.

If you find yourself one, the right mindset can get you back on track quickly. Your mindset affects both your focus and your response to events.

When you are in a slump, it is tempting to focus on results. Focusing on the results compounds the problem and keeps you stuck in slump mode. If you find yourself in a slump, you need examine your mindset and how you stay stuck and how to get back on track quickly.

Try these two tips for a “Slump-Busting” Mindset:

Avoid generalizing based on the past few games. It doesn’t matter what happened in the last competition or even the last five. Focus on the next opportunity for success. Don’t wait for your performance to magically come around! You have to improve your thinking to improve performance.

Remember that slumps are temporary. You will eventually come out it. How long it takes you to get out of the slump is up to you, so why not make it happen today?