Mexican 17-year-old scores most incredible penalty kick you'll see

Give Diego Campillo this: He has a flair for the dramatic.

During a penalty kick competition against Lobos BUAP, Campillo, a member of the Chivas de Guadalajara 17-U squad, completely botched his PK attempt. Incredibly, that was a good thing.

Campillo’s kick ricocheted off the crossbar and flew sky high. But, the bounce was so high, the kick so far off, that the Lobos keeper was sure the shot had missed and would bounce clear of the goal.

Instead, the completely vertical bounce had the ball come straight down, and right into the goal, all with the keeper sure that he was already in the clear.

This has to be the luckiest penalty EVER from Guadalajara's Diego Campillo! They all count though 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jV5aXqFpn8 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 9, 2019

The goal knotted the penalty shootout at 1-1. What happened from there is almost irrelevant. Campillo already had the headline moment, and it’ll be hard for anyone to top that goal, no matter what they do.

Luckiest penalty? Sure. Most memorable? Absolutely.