USA Today Sports

Mexican 17-year-old scores most incredible penalty kick you'll see

Photo: @SoccerAM/Twitter screen shot

Mexican 17-year-old scores most incredible penalty kick you'll see

Boys Soccer

Mexican 17-year-old scores most incredible penalty kick you'll see

By April 10, 2019

By: |

Give Diego Campillo this: He has a flair for the dramatic.

During a penalty kick competition against Lobos BUAP, Campillo, a member of the Chivas de Guadalajara 17-U squad, completely botched his PK attempt. Incredibly, that was a good thing.

Campillo’s kick ricocheted off the crossbar and flew sky high. But, the bounce was so high, the kick so far off, that the Lobos keeper was sure the shot had missed and would bounce clear of the goal.

Instead, the completely vertical bounce had the ball come straight down, and right into the goal, all with the keeper sure that he was already in the clear.

The goal knotted the penalty shootout at 1-1. What happened from there is almost irrelevant. Campillo already had the headline moment, and it’ll be hard for anyone to top that goal, no matter what they do.

Luckiest penalty? Sure. Most memorable? Absolutely.

, , , , Boys Soccer, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/mexican-17-year-old-scores-most-incredible-penalty-kick-youll-see
Mexican 17-year-old scores most incredible penalty kick you'll see
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.