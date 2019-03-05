Miami Country Day stays No. 1, Bishop McNamara drops out of top 10 in Super 25

Not a lot changed at the top of the Super 25 Rankings this week.

Miami Country Day (Fla.) maintains its spot at the top of the Super 25 Rankings, marking the seventh consecutive week it has done so.

The team that had the No. 1 position before Miami Country Day was Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.). Unfortunately for Bishop McNamara, the team has not had the same level of consistency in the rankings. It suffered its fourth loss to New Hope Academy (Landover Hills, Md), the team at No. 7 rankings this week.

New Hope Academy moved up a spot from last week with the victory. Bishop McNamara falls all the way to No. 16 in the rankings with the defeat after being No. 7 on the list last week.

Clovis West (Calif.) is the only new team in the rankings. It gets on the list after Windward (Los Angeles, Calif.) dropped off. Clovis is 31-3 on the year.