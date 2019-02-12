Miami Country Day stays No. 1, Bishop McNamara falls in Super 25 rankings

Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) had been a staple in the top four of the Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings all year.

The team was ranked No. 1 for the first six weeks of the rankings, only to fall to the fourth spot after a loss to St. John’s (Washington D.C.) in late January.

This week, Bishop McNamara squared off against St. John’s once again, and fell out of the top four in the Super 25 because of it. In the rematch between the two teams, St. John’s downed Bishop McNamara 64-58 on Saturday.

St John’s, at No. 2 in the rankings, trailed only Miami Country Day (Fla.) on the poll this week, as has been the case for four consecutive weeks. Miami Country Day has moved to 22-1 this week, while St. John’s is 25-1. Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas) claimed the No. 4 spot, in place of Bishop McNamara.