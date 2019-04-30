Miami lands 4-star QB of the future in Conn. high school star Tyler Van Dyke

The Miami Hurricanes may be confident in their immediate quarterback future with Tate Martell under center, but its never too early to set up the future. Now, new Miami coach Manny Diaz has done just that.

The Hurricanes landed a commitment from four-star pro-style quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, a Suffield Academy (Glastonbury, Conn.) drop back passer with NFL size at 6-foot-4 and the accuracy to become a major contributor should be get the right chance with the Hurricanes.

A four-star recruit and top-10 pro-style quarterback prospect, Van Dyke picked Miami ahead of 21 scholarship offers, including from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA and other power five programs coast-to-coast.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Van Dyke’s commitment was the “secret visit,” that precipitated it. After being recruited by now former Miami coach Mark Richt’s staff, Van Dyke and Miami seemed like a questionable fit. Instead, Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos quickly swooped in to solidify Miami’s position and convince Van Dyke to unofficially visit the campus over his spring break.

The quarterback did, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Coach Diaz is a great guy,” Van Dyke told 247Sports. “He’s really doing a lot of things to boost that program back to the way it was. It’s exciting.”

That’s saying something for a quarterback to feel that way about a defensive coach. Now, he’s saying that about his future coach in another season’s time.