Miami losing on field, but still landing 4-star recruits from former Florida State flock

Miami is less than two weeks removed from one of the most embarrassing defeats in program history, a 30-24 setback at the hands of Florida International University (FIU). One might think that would all but officially sever the pipeline between elite talent in South Florida and “The U.” Incredibly, the opposite has happened.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the Hurricanes gained commitments from a pair of former Florida State commits: Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, Fla.) safety Jalen Harrell and Deerfield Beach (Fla.) running back Jaylan Knighton. The pair of two of the four Florida State recruits who decommitted following the firing of head coach Willie Taggart.

Incredibly, both committed after visiting Miami during the aforementioned FIU loss, then still decided to commit because of atmosphere around the program.

Harrell, who committed on his birthday, picked the Hurricanes on social media with an all-time classic send off, claiming he plans to “Make the Crib Great Again,”

That sentiment was echoed by Knighton, who also took his official visit over the FIU weekend.

“I love the school,” Knighton told 247Sports. “I love the program. I love the system. I love the support.”

Now, Miami fans will love him. Just as they’re sure to love Harrell, with both players talented enough to make a significant impact early.