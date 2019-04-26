Micah Overley voted Super 25 Baseball Top Star for one-hit shutout

Micah Overley didn’t necessarily need to help his own cause at the plate on April 16. He threw a complete-game shutout against Sun Prairie (Wis.)

But he did anyway, collecting more hits at the plate (two) than he allowed (one) to lead Janesville Craig (Wis.) to a 10-0 win.

Overley, who struck out four in the dominant game, was voted this week’s Super 25 Top Star. He had 9,007 votes, just about 34% of the full mark.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Baseball Top Star Voting, Week 6

SUPER 25: Week 6 Baseball

He beat out J.J. Goss, the All-American out of Cypress Ranch (Houston, Texas) who threw a no-hitter in a five-inning game on April 18.

Goss — who had thrown a perfect game two weeks prior — finished with 23.34% of the poll, 6,190 total votes.

Brett Cook of Benedictine (Va.) came in third with 3,467 votes, 13.07 percent. He had six stolen bases and three hits on April 16.

Also worth noting is Jose Torres of Calvert Hall (Baltimore), who finshed within half a percentage point of Cook (3,351 votes, 12.63%) for his walk-off grand slam.

Overley, the winner of the Week 6 poll, has helped Janesville Craig win its first 11 games of the season before dropping one on April 20.

Janesville Craig entered the Midwest Region rankings this past week.