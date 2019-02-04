Mich. HS girls basketball coach arrested for sexually assaulting one of his female players outside hotel

A Michigan high school girls basketball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his own players in a parking lot outside a hotel.

As reported by Macomb Daily, New Haven (Mich.) High School girls basketball coach Latwan Turner has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident Saturday. Turner was allegedly arrested in the parking lot outside a Red Roof Inn after he was caught in the midst of a sexual act with one of his own 17-year-old players in a car.

“This is one of those disturbing cases involving an authority figure such as a coach taking advantage of a young student that we are seeing more frequently today than in the past,” Lenox Township police commissioner Bill Dwyer told Macomb Daily. “We’ve been told the girl is a member of the basketball team the suspect is a coach for.”

A statement from New Haven Community Schools confirmed that Turner has been placed on indefinite leave in the aftermath of the charges against him.

The coach is expected to face official charges on Monday, though the timing behind that hearing was still pending. It’s likely that a formal conviction against Turner would lead to his official and permanent removal from his coaching role.