Michigan cheer coach dismissed after charges of child pornography with 8 month old

An assistant competitive cheer coach at a Michigan high school has been dismissed after she was charged with production and distribution of child pornography.

As reported by MLive, Lowell (Mich.) High School junior varsity cheer coach Madelynne Iteen was dismissed after she was charged and arrested on child pornography counts. The case against her focuses on photos of an 8-month-old boy that the coach was babysitting and which she allegedly distributed on Snapchat.

Though just 22, Iteen had reportedly been working with young cheerleaders for four years while also serving as the receptionist at a salon and day spa. When investigators gained access to a directory, it located photos of Iteen alongside others that showed, “images of an infant being abused.”

And while the coach told police that the pornographic photos were sent to her unsolicited and she took the photos of the 8-month-old at the child’s parents’ direction, that didn’t absolve her from the charges against her or a steep bond of $50,000, which she eventually posted.

There has been no firm date set for Iteen’s trial, but whenever it does arrive she could be facing significant time behind bars; as noted by MLive, the production of child pornography charge should land Iteen at least 15 years if she is convicted while the distribution charge typically ranges from five to 20 years in the case of conviction.