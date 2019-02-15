Michigan cheer coach resigns after alleged off campus snow day practice

A Michigan cheerleading coach resigned rather than be placed on administrative leave amidst a controversy over an off campus practice held during a snow day.

As reported by Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV, Cousin High School (Warren, Mich.) cheer coach Tina Brown resigned after she was told she would be placed on administrative leave just before the league championship meet.

The entire incident began when school in Detroit was canceled on Tuesday, leading the Cousino cheer athletes scrambling to find a way to practice. After a number of her athletes reached out via text and phone call asking if they could set up an open gym session, Brown found an available location and announced a completely optional and informal workout.

The next day, Brown was allegedly called in for a meeting with the principal. When she declined because she was at her day job, she was summarily placed on leave, then resigned in response.

The reason for that resignation? In addition to Brown’s frustration, the coach insists that she planned to retire after the season, anyway.

“Unbeknownst to others, this was going to be my retirement year,” Brown told WDIV.

Brown’s sudden departure has been met with steep disappointment by her remaining athletes and their parents. Now, with no time to force the Cousino administration to reverse course, the cheer team is going through its final preparation for a league championship competition without its longtime coach.