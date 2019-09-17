Michigan coach Juwan Howard makes impression on Hunter Dickinson during visit

Whether Juwan Howard can lead Michigan back to his Fab Five glory days remains to be seen, but, in the meantime, he’s making the type of impact that could set that course.

Recently, Howard hosted DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Maryland) center Hunter Dickinson for an official visit, and when asked what the best part of the trip was, Dickinson, who is ranked No. 20 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, said, “meeting Juwan Howard.”

RELATED: USA Today Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

“I think I’d met him in person twice but being able to really talk to him and get to know him was cool,” Dickinson said. “He’s honest and he’s not a salesman. He’s got a really good personality. He loves his school too.”

Dickinson said he’s been a fan of Howard “for a while,” especially since watching ESPN’s “Fab Five” documentary a few years back.

“I always thought it was cool what they did and how they did it at Michigan,” Dickinson said.

In addition to Howard, Dickinson said the strength and conditioning program “really stood out.”

“The strength coach really knew what he was talking about,” Dickinson said. “It was one of the better visits that I’ve had, I’d say. It gives me a lot to think about with it being the first official of my senior year.”

RELATED: Chosen 25 forward Isaiah Todd prioritized by Kentucky

Next, Dickinson will take an official visit to Florida State on Sept. 21; Providence, Purdue, Louisville, Notre Dame and North Carolina round out his top seven. Dickinson said his focus going forward is twofold: Setting up dates for other visits and narrowing his list.

“I want to narrow it down as much as I can,” Dickinson said. “I will probably cut it before I make a decision; maybe to five if not more. I’ll do that in the new few weeks. I don’t really have a timeframe for a decision right now. I’ll just take these visits and go from there. I would say Michigan set a high bar for the visits. I had a good time there.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY