Four-star Michigan commit Makari Paige intercepts pass to seal win

Photo: Wright Wilson/For the Detroit Free Press

By August 31, 2019

Michigan football commitment Makari Paige snagged the game-ending interception to push host West Bloomfield High School past Oak Park, 20-14, in a battle of state powers on Friday.

West Bloomfield entered the season as the Free Press’ No. 1 team in the state. Oak Park is ranked No. 4.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Edwards electrifies

West Bloomfield junior running back Donovan Edwards is one of the nation’s top recruits for the 2021 class. And he made the most of his carries against Oak Park.

Edwards, the No. 61 prospect in the country in 2021, per the 247Sports Composite, squeezed through a hole, burst through the middle and outraced a fast Oak Park defense to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give West Bloomfield a 7-6 lead.

In the third quarter, with West Bloomfield trailing 14-13, facing a second-and-10 from the Oak Park 25 and many knowing a running play was coming because quarterback C.J. Harris had to sit out the play after his helmet came off, Edwards took a handoff on a sweep, juked a defender and ran down to the 12 to give West Bloomfield a first down.

Read the rest of the story at the Detroit Free Press.

