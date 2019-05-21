Michigan high school wrestling and golf coach struck and killed in hit and run

A longtime high school wrestling and golf coach in Michigan is being remembered as an infectiously positive leader who successfully turned Tecumseh (Mich.) High School into a wrestling power. Early Sunday, he was struck and killed by a vehicle in an apparent hit and run accident.

As reported by the Daily Telegram, Tecumseh coach and teacher A.J. Marry was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle early Sunday morning. It’s unknown what Marry was doing around 5:30 a.m., when he was reportedly was hit along Macon Highway.

In addition to his roles leading the wrestling and golf programs, Marry was a well-liked math teacher at the school. He understandably will be nearly impossible to replace, particularly in all three roles. He was particularly influential in wrestling, leading the team to the state tournament for three consecutive years after his appointment in 2015.

For now, Tecumseh is focused on helping its students come to grips with the tragic death of a favorite teacher and coach.

“This tragedy will greatly impact our students, our staff and our community,” Tecumseh Public Schools Interim Superintendent Greg Lewis said in a statement. “(Marry) knew how infectious his smile and exuberance were. Teachers like him are born, not made.”