Michigan gets commitments of four-star safety, a top long snapper

Michigan football got two commits on Saturday, the day of the BBQ at the Big House event.

Four-star safety RJ Moten and five-star long snapper Greg Tarr announced they will join the Wolverines.

First, Moten gave his commitment in the early afternoon. Rankings differ on the player — Rivals has him at three-stars without a ranking while 247Sports sees him as a top-100 player in the country — but it averages out on the 247Sports Composite at four-stars, No. 287 overall in the 2020 class.

Hailing from Delran (New Jersey), Moten became the 23rd Michigan commit of the class and joined Jordan Morant as the second four-star safety out of New Jersey to announce they will play for the Wolverines.

A few hours after Moten, Tarr took to Twitter to announce his college plans.

He is ranked by Rubio Long Snapping as a five-star recruit and the No. 6 long snapper in the nation.

Tarr, from Romeo (Michigan) High School, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds.

Some analysis from Rubio:

“His starting form is excellent and Tarr is about to use his whole body really well. Snapping motion is smooth and I love the pop he is getting with his lower half.” “Locking down his release point to increase his overall accuracy will be key for him dominating at VEGAS XXXIV and beyond. When he is on, he is very, very on.” “His punter will love him anytime they can catch a ball from him. I am telling you this kid has all of the potential to be one of the best in his class.”

With the commitments, Michigan has the No. 7-ranked 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and the second-best in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.