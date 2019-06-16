Walk-off triple play wins championship for Michigan HS softball team

A Michigan softball team won the championship in most dramatic fashion, ending up with the title and a spot at the helm of SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

With Unionville-Sebewaing (Michigan) holding a 3-1 lead in the top seventh, a pair of Kalamazoo Christian runners got on base to open the inning.

A line drive up the middle bounced off the elbow of Brynn Polega and was redirected straight to shortstop Rylee Zimmer, according to MLive.

The runners began moving with contact. Zimmer stepped on second to nab the lead runner quickly, and it took the runner from first a few costly seconds to realize the ball had been caught.

By the time she turned back to first, it was too late.

Unionville-Sebewaing won the championship 4-1. Zimmer, the hero on the final play, also went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Polega, the pitcher, struck out 15 batters and allowed just five hits, according to MLive.

The play went viral later in the evening and ended up No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

With the triple play and championship, the Patriots ended their season 30-9.

MaxPreps stats do not appear to include the championship game as of Sunday morning, but adding the title game numbers in, Polega would have completed the season with 24 complete games in 26 starts, 11 shutouts and a pair of perfect games.

Zimmer, who entered the game with 11 home runs and 15 RBI, saw her batting average end at .507.