Michigan youth basketball coach arrested, accused of breaking referee's collarbone

A youth basketball coach was arrested and jailed Saturday night on charges of assault of a sports official during a tournament in Paducah, Kentucky.

Keyon Menifield, 40, of Flint, Michigan, is accused of assaulting a referee at the Paducah Regional Sports Plex, according to the McCracken County Sheriff Office.

The referee has been identified as Kenny Culp of Paducah.

KaSondra Barnett, Culp’s niece, posted on Facebook that her uncle was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and is being treated for a broken collarbone, a crack in his sinus cavity and a concussion or bruise on his brain with bleeding.

“During the disagreement the referee turned to walk away,” the McCracken County Sheriff Office’s posted on Facebook. “As he did, Menifield punched the referee, knocking him unconscious, causing minor injuries. Menifield then fled the area prior to deputies arrival. Menifield was quickly located at a local hotel and taken into custody.”

Menifield was arrested and lodged in McCracken County Regional Jail. First offense assault of a sports official is a Class A misdemeanor, the Facebook post said.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter told The Paducah Sun an investigation of the incident is ongoing.

“The initial charge was made prior to any medical evaluation that could enter into the equation to ensure that the most accurate charge was in place,” Carter told The Paducah Sun. “We will follow the law and charge in accordance to what the law will allow. Obviously, we’re not going to undercharge this guy if there is a more severe charge that can be placed on him.”

In a post on his Facebook page, Menifield said “buddy called us a name he shouldn’t have but that doesn’t make it right for me to put my hands on him” and apologized to “the victim, my parents and kids” along with the tournament director and Culp’s family.

Rachel D’Orazio, director of marketing and public relations for the Amateur Athletic Union, said Monday it was not an AAU event. Shannon Oglesby, manager of the Paducah Regional Sports Plex, said Sunday the youth event was for high school players. She could not provide the name of the person in charge of the event.