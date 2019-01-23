USA Today Sports

Midseason ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year candidates

Photo: Tim Kolehmainen, Minnesota Hockey Magazine

Midseason ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year candidates

Boys Ice Hockey

Midseason ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year candidates

As boys hockey players in many states reach midseason or shortly thereafter, it’s time to look at midseason candidates for ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year.

The honor will be determined in April after state championships.

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Hockey Team

This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of hockey to go.

, , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Boys Ice Hockey

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/midseason-all-usa-boys-hockey-player-of-the-year-candidates-2
Midseason ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year candidates
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.