Midseason ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year candidates

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | January 23, 2019
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hermantown (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota Duluth<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Biondi, who scored 44 total points in 25 games for Hermantown High in 2018 and 34 points in 16 games this year, scored three points in five games of the World U17 Hockey Championship for Team USA.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Kolehmainen Minnesota Hockey Magazine</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Lawrence Academy (Groton, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Boston University<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A stellar defenseman, Doyle has 14 total points – 11 assists – in 13 games this season for Lawrence Academy (Groton, Mass.). He played on the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game in September.</p> <p><em>Photo: Paul Rutherford/Lawrence Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Andover (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Goalie<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>One of the top goalies in the country, Fritsinger allowed 1.77 goals per game last year and had a save percentage of .929. He’s been even better this season, allowing 0.93 goals with a percentage of .950.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bob Bursaw</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Chaska (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Koster was a member of the U.S. U17 team that won first place in the Czech Republic in 2017 and placed fourth with the 2018 U18 team in Alberta, Canada. In 25 games with Chaska High “C” last season, he had 55 total points, 41 of which came from assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Scott McGinnis</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>LaCombe was part of the U.S. U18 team that placed fourth in Alberta, Canada in 2018. His 49 total points through 33 games at Shattuck St. Mary's Midget Prep matches last year’s total, though he has 13 goals this season compared to five last.</p> <p><em>Photo: Shattuck-St. Mary's HS</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Holy Family Catholic (Victoria, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Pinoniemi has scored 19 goals and has 50 total points for Holy Family Catholic “C” this season through 17 games, a career-high in both categories. Originally committed to St. Cloud, then University of Minnesota, he was named one of the top 42 draft prospects, according to <a href="https://www.swnewsmedia.com/chanhassen_villager/news/sports/garrett-pinoniemi-among-the-top-u-s-hockey-prospects/article_e082a08f-2063-5b15-8dfa-119be1f070b2.html" style="color: rgb(149, 79, 114); text-decoration: underline; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; font-size: 14.666666984558105px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px;">SWNewsMedia</a>.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tom Morris</em></p>
As boys hockey players in many states reach midseason or shortly thereafter, it’s time to look at midseason candidates for ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year.
The honor will be determined in April after state championships.
This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of hockey to go.
