USA Today Sports

Midseason ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year candidates announced

Photo: Joe Lorenzini

Midseason ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year candidates announced

Girls Volleyball

Midseason ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year candidates announced

By October 16, 2019

By: |

As teams in many states reach the halfway point of their season and beyond, it’s time to look at midseason candidates, selected by Sloane Green of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports, for 2019 ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Volleyball Team

The honor will be determined in late mid-December.

This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the Player of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of volleyball to be played.

LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Volleyball Teams

, , , , ALL-USA, Girls Volleyball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/midseason-all-usa-girls-volleyball-player-of-the-year-candidates-announced
Midseason ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year candidates announced
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.