Midseason ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year candidates announced

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 16, 2019
<p><strong>Kaylee Cox<br /> School: </strong>Flower Mound (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Missouri<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Cox was named the MVP of the loaded field at the VolleyPalooza tournament in Texas, which Flower Mound won. She leads the Jaguars in kills and aces, and is second on the team in blocks and digs. For having taken nearly 1,000 swings so far this season, Cox maintains a hitting efficiency of over .300.</p> <p><em>Photo: Joe Lorenzini</em></p>
<p><strong>Madi Endsley<br /> School: </strong>Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Washington<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Named to the All-Tournament Team of at the Durango Flass Classic in September, which the Dons won. The six-rotation player proves to be dominant, even against the best players in the country. She has taken more swings than anyone on the team and still upholds an impressive .378 efficiency and over 50-percent kill percentage.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Haugh Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>Paige Flickinger<br /> School: </strong>Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> LSU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Flickinger is the first player in Bobcat history to reach 2,000 kills and 2,000 digs in her career. This year, she averages nearly six kills and six digs per set. When a teammate was out with an injury, Flickinger rose to the occasion to take on even more of a role to maintain Byron Nelson’s top place in the state.</p> <p><em>Photo: John Ousby Photographer</em></p>
<p><strong>Melani Shaffmaster<br /> School: </strong>New Castle (New Castle, Indiana)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> As a senior, Shaffmaster has stepped up to become a terrific leader and court general. She makes incredible plays on less-than-perfect passes to put the Trojans in the best situation possible. With almost nine assists per set, Shaffmaster still finds ways to score and averages 2.7 kills per set by throwing it over on the second contact.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jordan Kartholl/The Star Press</em></p>
<p><strong>Mia Tuaniga<br /> School: </strong>Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br /> <strong>Class:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Long Beach State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Tuaniga leads Mater Dei in many areas of the game and has averaged over seven assists and two kills per set. The Monarchs have lost four matches, all of which were determined by a deciding set. Tuaniga is considered one of the best floor leaders in the country and has been the difference-maker in many close matches that went Mater Dei’s way.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jason Yap</em></p>
As teams in many states reach the halfway point of their season and beyond, it’s time to look at midseason candidates, selected by Sloane Green of PrepVolleyball.com in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports, for 2019 ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
The honor will be determined in late mid-December.
This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the Player of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of volleyball to be played.
