USA Today Sports

Midseason Report: ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year candidates

Photo: Scott Confer

Midseason Report: ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year candidates

Wrestling

Midseason Report: ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year candidates

As wrestlers in many states reach midseason or shortly thereafter, it’s time to look at midseason candidates for 2018-19 ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year selected by Earl Smith of OpenMat in coordination with USA TODAY High School Sports.

The honor will be determined in April after state championships and national events.

This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the Wrestler of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of wrestling to come.

Vote below for who you think will win ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year:

, , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Wrestling

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/midseason-report-all-usa-wrestler-of-the-year-candidates-2
Midseason Report: ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year candidates

Check out the midseason candidates for ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.