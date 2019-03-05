USA Today Sports

Migos to perform at the McDonald’s All-American Game

By March 5, 2019

Last March, Quavo, 1/3 of hip hop supergroup Migos, sat courtside at the McDonald’s All-American Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, watching his friend Zion Williamson and other high school all stars put on a show for the crowd.

At this year’s game, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff will help provide the entertainment performing at halftime of the boys game on March 27.

The Migos will sport custom made McDonald’s All-American adidas jerseys and shoes such as N3XT L3V3L, Marquee Boost or the Harden Vol. 3.

The girls game will tip at 5 p.m. and the boys will tip at 7 p.m. on will air on ESPN2.

The Migos performance will not air on TV.

