Mike Bibby, Hillcrest Prep basketball team part ways

Mike Bibby is no longer coaching at Hillcrest, the national high school basketball team that was ranked No. 3 in the nation by USA Today last week, before losing to Prolific Prep and Hamilton Heights in the Hoophall West on Thursday and Saturday.

“Both parties mutually agreed to part ways,” Bibby said. “I wish nothing but the best for those kids.”

Bibby brought four Phoenix Shadow Mountain assistants with him after he got the job to lead the national high school team in October.

After four days with the team, they went to California to scrimmage national high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

Hillcrest blew out its first eight opponents, before losing to Prolific Prep (California) and Hamilton Heights (Tennessee) at Scottsdale Chaparral.

Hillcrest Athletic Director and co-founder Nick Weaver said: “We have mutually decided to part ways for the 2019-2020 season.”

“We got treated great by all of them,” said assistant coach Michael Warren, who was part of Bibby’s staff at Shadow Mountain, where they won the past four 4A state titles.

Hillcrest had been working out with another staff, before Bibby and his staff took over in October.