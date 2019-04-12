Police won't recommend criminal charges against Mike Bibby in sexual abuse case

Former NBA player and Shadow Mountain High School (Phoenix) basketball coach Mike Bibby likely won’t face criminal charges following an allegation of sexual abuse.

Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis confirmed that the investigation into sexual abuse allegations by a teacher at Shadow Mountain High School “did not reveal probable cause to recommend charges against anyone in the case.” Lewis added in an email that the case is closed.

In a restraining order served to Bibby on Feb. 25, the teacher claimed that in February 2017, Bibby lifted her by the waist and pulled her into his car on school grounds, rubbing his genitals against her and groping her until she was able to get away.

Bibby was barred from his volunteer position coaching at Shadow Mountain after the abuse claims became public.

Bibby’s attorney, Don Harris, said that even before the allegation, Bibby had not planned to return to coaching at Shadow Mountain High next season. Harris said Bibby has “been approached by several universities.”

He said the sexual abuse claim for Bibby has “been like a bomb bursting in his head.”

Paradise Valley Unified School District declined to comment on the Phoenix Police Department decision.

Five state titles

Bibby as a high school student in 1996 played on Shadow Mountain’s first state championship basketball team. He went on to the University of Arizona, where in 1997 he led the Wildcats to their only national championship.

He played for five teams over 12 seasons in the NBA.

In February, Bibby led Shadow Mountain’s varsity boys basketball team to its fourth consecutive state championship. During his six years at Shadow Mountain, the team won five state titles.

Sex abuse allegation

Though the claim against Bibby emerged in mid-February, it wasn’t until late in the month that he was ousted as coach, his badge and access to the school deactivated.

Here’s a timeline, according to the restraining order, district statements and email records: