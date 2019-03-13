Mike Thompson, Ochiel Swaby named Naismith High School Coaches of the Year

Mike Thompson of McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) and Ochiel Swaby of Miami Country Day School (Fla.) have been named the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys’ and Girls’ Coach of the Year, respectively, the awarding group announced.

Thompson guided McEachern to an undefeated 32-0 season and the No. 2 spot in the Super 25.

The team will play in the GEICO High School Nationals. If the Indians win, they would be the first public school to do so in the 10-year history of the tournament, according to the press release.

At MCDS, Swaby’s team went 26-1 and won its sixth consecutive state championship.

The Spartans also won the Naples Holiday Shootout and the Nike Tournament of Champions. They have held the No. 1 team in the Super 25 almost all season.

Swaby and MCDS will also play in the GEICO Nationals.

“Ochiel and Mike have coached their teams to great success and have a lasting positive impact on their players and in the community,” Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, said in a statement. “Through strong leadership and steady guidance, they have displayed all the qualities of a Naismith Coach of the Year Award winner.”