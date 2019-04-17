Mike Wyman, 4-star N.C. high school WR, commits to South Carolina

Mike Wyman is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound dynamo for Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. He has been chased by virtually every major program in the nation, holding 28 Division I scholarship offers.

Now Wyman has made his collegiate decision, picking South Carolina on Tuesday.

Wyman made his announcement on a video posted to social media featuring Wyman and WXII sports anchor Chris Lea. After a game of catch and a discussion about his future, Wyman unzipped his Dudley High School warm up jacket to reveal a South Carolina t-shirt.

While Wyman was an effective wide out as a sophomore, he truly broke out as a junior at Dudley, catching 46 passes for 664 yards and five touchdowns. He flexed tremendous versatility, and was attracted by both the opportunity he’ll receive in South Carolina coach Will Muschamp’s offense and the general feeling he got when he spent time in Columbia.

“Coach (Will) Muschamp and (offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon), they’ve been recruiting me since Day 1,” Wyman told 247Sports. “One of my first offers – they’ve been showing nothing but love since Day 1.

“I was just waiting for the right moment, making sure that I was at the school that I wanted to go to.”

Now he’s sure, and that’s a huge win for the Gamecocks and Muschamp.