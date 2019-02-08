Texas high school head girls basketball coach on brink of playoffs reassigned

In the middle of Miles High School’s first girls basketball playoff season since 2015-16, Miles ISD has reassigned its head coach.

Girls basketball head coach Meg Barrett, who is also the girls athletic coordinator, was relieved of her coaching duties, recently.

Her last game to coach was Jan. 29, a 40-21 loss at Christoval, according to Miles ISD athletic director Charles Boles.

Matt Jones, the head softball coach, has led the Lady Bulldogs since then, Boles said.

When contacted, Barrett declined to comment further.

Miles, which finished fourth in the district after finishing last in 2018, is set to open the playoffs with an 8 p.m. game Tuesday in Bronte against the No. 3-ranked Haskell Lady Indians.

Barrett has been employed by Miles ISD since 2014. Her duties at the time of the change also included assistant volleyball, head cross country, head girls track, physical education and high school English.

She is still fulfilling her classroom duties, Boles said.

Jones, who is in his second year at Miles, assists with the football and basketball programs.

In the fall, she led the Miles boys cross country team to the state meet after coaching two individuals to state cross country berths in 2016.

While the Lady Bulldogs basketball team finished last in district play in 2018, Barrett’s squad was able to return to the playoffs this season. It was her second season since taking over that position in 2017.