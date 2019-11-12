Miller Grove to name its court after former ALL-USA Coach of the Year Sharman White

Earlier this decade when Wheeler High School (Marietta, Georgia) named its basketball gym after former coach Doug Lipscomb, Sharman White recalled thinking “it was cool because they gave him his flowers while he could smell them.”

“I never related it to myself,” said White, head boys’ basketball coach at Pace Academy (Atlanta). “I was just happy that they honored him while he could enjoy it. So many times it’s after someone has passed. I just liked that they did that.”

Chances are he’ll have a similar feeling tonight when Miller Grove High School (Lithonia, Georgia) names its court after White, who coached the Wolverines from 2005-2016.

In 11 years at Miller Grove, White won seven state titles and posted a 264-47 record. He’s also won two gold medals as an assistant coach with USA Basketball and was named ALL-USA Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 2014 and National High School Association Coach of the Year in 2016.

White left Miller Grove (Lithonia, Ga.) in 2016 to take an assistant coaching position at Georgia State, where he served for two seasons before taking the job at Pace in 2018.

Miller Grove’s court will now be called “Sharman White Court” with White’s signature.

“It’s humbling and it’s a blessing,” White said. “We had a special run at Miller Grove, and it means a lot to receive this honor.”

White will be honored between the girls and the boys game.

“It’s really cool because I can enjoy it while I’m still actively coaching and still striving to be the best that I can be at this profession,” White said. “It’s definitely gratifying.”

