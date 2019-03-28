Minimal change in softball Super 25, Neshoba remains at No. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four more wins kept Neshoba Central perfect and extended its run atop the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll to a dozen weeks.

The (16-0) Rockets, fresh off Tuesday’s 5-0 victory over Philadelphia, will put their 55-game win streak on the line later today at Cleveland Central.

Meanwhile, the eight teams below them remained unchanged, after going a combined 14-0 last week. Among them, No. 2 Norco rolled past Corona on Tuesday, 13-1, while Tori McCann’s six strikeouts and three RBI propelled third-ranked Cedar Ridge by Leander, 10-6, and third-ranked James Madison scored a lopsided 15-0 win over Langley in its opener.

Two teams going different directions this week were Kentucky’s Louisville Male and California’s Huntington Beach. The (6-0) Bulldogs continued their unbeaten start with a 13-1 triumph over Butler on Wednesday to gain eight places, while the (10-2) Oilers dropped eight spots off a pair of losses.

The lone newcomer this week is North Carolina’s South Granville (6-0), which debuts at No. 15, replacing Olathe Northwest (Kan.) which fell out of the rankings after losing its opener.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.