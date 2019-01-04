Minimal movement in upper half of Super 25 Girls Basketball

After massive shift in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings last week, there was minimal change in Week 4.

In fact, none of the top eight teams saw any movement.

The top two teams in the country, Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) and Miami Country Day School (Fl.) won pre-New Year’s tournaments to close the 2018 calendar year and cementing themselves at the top of the chart for the week.

A little lower, No. 6 Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas) improved its record to 24-1 pre-2019 with a win in the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbecue Invitational.

The highest-ranked change was No. 9 Edison Academy (Detroit), who was moved into the top 10 after a stats correction was made to USA TODAY. Its only loss is to Africentric (Columbus, Ohio), the No. 4 team.

Meanwhile, Putnam City West (Oklahoma City) and Heritage High School (Wake Forest, N.C.) earned rankings this week.

Putnam City won the Junior Orange Bowl Girls’ Basketball Classic while Heritage won the John Wall Holiday Invitational, which included a victory over previously-No. 9 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).