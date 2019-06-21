The most diverse 2020 recruiting class so far? Look to Minnesota

The land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota has grown steadily more diverse as a population across recent decades. It’s no longer Garrison Keillor’s Lake Woebegone state, unless Lake Woebegone assimilated a sizable population of African emigrants and an influx from other states.

Now the University of Minnesota football team is doing its part. After a massive recruiting week that included 11 different commitments, the Golden Gophers now include incoming 2020 players from the following states and countries: Minnesota, Tennessee, New York, Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Germany and the Netherlands.

Apparently there are boats to be rowed all over the world.

As noted by 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Minnesota’s sudden volume surge has lifted the Gophers to the No. 22 recruiting class in the country. That’s impressive, but the variety of places they are pulling future players from is perhaps the most remarkable aspect of coach P.J. Fleck’s early efforts.

No, none of the new Minnesota recruits are 4-star prospects, but many have alluring potential. That includes German defensive end Melle Krueder — a 6-foot-3, 235 pound athletic beast — and Dutch athlete Richard Agyekum. No one knows where on the field Agyekum will play, but given his athleticism he’s very likely to find playing time somewhere.

That’s what Minnesota needs, and that’s what Fleck continues to get with his next class … from all corners of the nation and Europe.