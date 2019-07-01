Minnesota adds 4-star Kan. WR Daniel Jackson to Class of 2020

New Kansas football coach Les Miles may be dramatically increasing the Jayhawks’ profile and recruiting reach, but that doesn’t mean he and his counterparts at Kansas State are keeping all the Free State’s top prospects from leaving the borders.

That proved to be the case again Sunday when four-star Bishop Miege High School (Roseland Park, Kan.) wide receiver Daniel Jackson committed to Minnesota. Jackson also held scholarship offers from both Kansas and Kansas State, not to mention Iowa State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Arizona State, among others.

For Jackson, the decision to pick the Gophers over the likes of Iowa and Wisconsin came to do a more ephemeral feeling that Minnesota was the right place for him.

“It’s been tough the last week or so since the Iowa State visit, as I’ve been trying to figure out the best school for me, and I enjoyed my time at every University,” Jackson told 247Sports. “Minnesota had a special connection to me since my first visit there this spring. Just being there really felt like home.

“There really isn’t anything in particular that put Minnesota over Wisconsin or Iowa, but more of a gut feeling and some tiny things that I’ll keep to myself. I let Gophers head coach PJ Fleck know on Saturday night, and he was really excited. He couldn’t believe the news. He was just really happy to have me a part of the family.”

Jackson was adamant that his decision formally closes his recruitment, officially shutting down the prospects of any additional camps or visits, official or otherwise.

That should clear the deck for Jackson to focus on one final campaign with Bishop Miege, and one last shot for glory before he heads to the Twin Cities.

“I’m ready for this fall,” Jackson told 247Sports. “I want Gopher fans to know that Big Ten championships are coming to Minnesota.”