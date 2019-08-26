Miracle on Ice star Rob McClanahan is new Blake School (Minn.) coach

Whenever a program brings undergoes a coaching change it can have a major impact. It never hurts when the man coming in is a walking legend.

That’s why the Blake School (Hopkins, Minn.) is excited about Rob McClanahan. In case you need a refresher, here was Nathan West playing McClanahan in the movie “Miracle,” which depicted the 1980 Miracle on Ice team that captured the gold medal at the Lake Placid Olympics.

As noted by the Grand Forks Herald, McClanahan won an NCAA national title with Minnesota in 1979, then followed that up with a gold medal a year later. McClanahan spent the 2018 season helping Blake’s forwards, and then was convinced to take over the program after the resignation of coach Greg May, who left to become the Director of Hockey Operations with the Minnesota Gophers.

McClanahan — who also works full time in investment — said he recognizes that coaching like his legendary Minnesota and Team USA coach Herb Brooks is no longer realistic, but he still hopes to channel the most important parts of ‘Herbie’ in his new role.

“I’m just going to try to steer the ship. We have a lot of talent in a very tough section, so we’re going to be challenged without question, but we’re going to have some fun,” McClanahan told the Herald.

“I’m not really doing it for fun. I’m doing this so if I can have an impact with one kid, not just in the hockey, and make them realize that they’re capable of far more than they think they are, then I will have accomplished something. Because that is what Herbie did, not just for me, but for a lot of the players he touched.”