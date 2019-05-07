USA Today Sports

Miss. high school football coach on leave after nude photo circulates on social media

Photo: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat

Miss. high school football coach on leave after nude photo circulates on social media

Football

Miss. high school football coach on leave after nude photo circulates on social media

By May 7, 2019

By: |

It’s possible that Martez Edwards may serve as the the Meridian (Miss.) High School football coach without ever leading the team in a game.

As reported by the Meridian Star, Martez Edwards, the head football coach at Meridian, was placed on administrative leave Monday during an internal investigation into an inappropriate photo which circulated on social media.

Per the Star, the photo in question depicted Edwards in the nude and was circulated across the school district via social media. The district placed Edwards on leave with pay on Monday, less than three months after he formally became the new coach at Meridian.

It remains unknown how Meridian will handle Edwards’ future employment with the school. He was allowed to coach the team’s scrimmage on Saturday before he was placed on leave Monday.

However, when combined with a previous dismissed charge of domestic violence from his time as the head coach of Bessemer City (Ala.) High School, Meridian might now have ample justification to break ties with a coach who had yet to lead his team in a formal game.

For now, the program remains in flux, for the second time in a matter of months.

, , , Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/miss-high-school-football-coach-on-leave-after-nude-photo-circulates-on-social-media
Miss. high school football coach on leave after nude photo circulates on social media
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.