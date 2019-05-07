Miss. high school football coach on leave after nude photo circulates on social media

It’s possible that Martez Edwards may serve as the the Meridian (Miss.) High School football coach without ever leading the team in a game.

As reported by the Meridian Star, Martez Edwards, the head football coach at Meridian, was placed on administrative leave Monday during an internal investigation into an inappropriate photo which circulated on social media.

Per the Star, the photo in question depicted Edwards in the nude and was circulated across the school district via social media. The district placed Edwards on leave with pay on Monday, less than three months after he formally became the new coach at Meridian.

It remains unknown how Meridian will handle Edwards’ future employment with the school. He was allowed to coach the team’s scrimmage on Saturday before he was placed on leave Monday.

Meridian makes its hire of Martez Edwards (@CoachMdEdwards) official. Edwards, who comes to Meridan from Forest Park High School (Georgia), inherits a Wildcat program that went 4-7 in 2018. pic.twitter.com/ikqyepYKvO — Elton Hayes (@EHDC12) January 28, 2019

However, when combined with a previous dismissed charge of domestic violence from his time as the head coach of Bessemer City (Ala.) High School, Meridian might now have ample justification to break ties with a coach who had yet to lead his team in a formal game.

For now, the program remains in flux, for the second time in a matter of months.