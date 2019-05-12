Mo Salah's daughter scores goal as Liverpool star receives Golden Boot

Mo Salah’s daughter scores in front of the Kop ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VjTgDmETj2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 12, 2019

Mohamed Salah is one of the best soccer players in the world, but there’s an up-and-coming star in his own family who’s out to prove his talent is rivaled.

His daughter, four-year-old Makka Salah, stole the show as the Liverpool star received the Golden Boot.

She took off down the pitch with a soccer ball, and to raucous fan applause, scored a goal.

The Salahs have a certain propensity for putting the ball in the net, and Makka is no different than her father. Salah broke the Premier League record last season with 32 goals in the 38-game season before coming back this year and winning another Golden Boot.

In that 32-goal season, Makka took the pitch in front of the huge audience.

The crowd cheered as she kicked the ball, and at one point it looked like she took off running to her dad. Instead, it was more of a celebration as she circled around back to the balls and picked out a new one.

When Salah started dribbling and juked her, fans booed the man who scored 32 goals.

Absolutely brilliant.. Mo Salah went to recieve his golden boot after the match at anfield yesterday. His daughter was there too. Just listen to the cheer every time she touches the ball. And the boo’s when Salah does.. 😂#LFC 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/cQPch2vPcL — TheRealCasuals (@Real_Casuals_66) May 14, 2018

Makka certainly has strong dribbling skills and isn’t afraid to show off in the big moment.

With ice in her veins and obvious talent on display at a young age, it would be unsurprising to see her score against a goalie on the big stage instead of the empty net once she gets older.

As ESPN’s Katie Nolan joked, Makka is already the best in the family.