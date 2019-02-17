Largest Alabama school district could require 4 police officers at basketball games

Alabama’s largest school district is debating whether to require more security at sporting events and extracurricular activities.

There have been early discussions to require four police officers at basketball games in the Mobile County Public Schools, according to AL.

Some schools in the district already do this and there are typically off-duty officers at football games, according to the outlet. This, however, could be an official policy for next school year.

Discussion began after a shooting outside a basketball game at Davidson High School in Mobile, Ala. on Jan. 25.

Two males, ages 17 and 20, were shot and injured. A 15-year-old was arrested.

In the immediate aftermath, a board member called for metal detectors at games, according to AL. In the days after, officials began to explore the idea of adding extra security personnel.

Mobile County Public Schools has 88 schools and almost 57,000 students, according to AL, making it one of the 80 largest districts in the country.

Over the last week, there have been more officers at some games, district director of safety and security Andy Gatewood told AL.

He does not know how many police officers were at the game at Davidson before the shooting, but foresees the requirement of four in the future.

“I think that is what we are going to require now,” Gatewood said to AL. “We don’t have it in writing yet (but) for each home basketball game, we’ll require a certain number of officers.”